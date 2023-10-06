Youngkin Administration rolls out ‘ALL IN VA’ initiative to address learning loss, chronic absenteeism

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – After disappointing SOL scores statewide, the Youngkin Administration wants to make sure children can succeed.

Teacher Candy Castelluccio has taught for 15 years, and she currently teaches in Pulaski County and knows the significance of tutoring.

Castelluccio says the county has a before and after-school tutoring program.

“And that’s just a great way to get kids excited about learning,” Castelluccio said.

For Castelluccio, it’s a no-brainer if her school can get extra money from the state to help kids who are struggling academically after seeing recent SOL scores.

“In the after-effects of COVID we have seen historic learning loss, all of our elementary schools are doing everything they can to best meet the kids,” Castelluccio said.

It’s why Governor Glenn Youngkin is pushing his “All IN VA” initiative to go into effect.

Youngkin said $418 million is dedicated to addressing learning loss, 70% percent of the money a school division gets goes toward tutoring, 20% to the Virginia Literacy Act, and 10% to address chronic absenteeism.

In our area, Roanoke City had a 52% pass rate in reading. Lynchburg had a nearly 59% pass rate and Danville, a 49% pass rate in reading.

One way the Youngkin Administration suggests scores can increase is through tutoring which the governor believes can attract people to the teaching profession.

“These tutors will be those we can attract and find, retired teachers, existing teachers,” Youngkin said.

Pulaski County Schools has a program where Radford University students get in-the-classroom experience by assisting teachers during their internship.

Once they graduate, they can decide to work in the school system.

“We’re hoping that they want to stay in Pulaski County schools, extend their time here in Pulaski County Public Schools,” Castelluccio said.

10 News reached out to the Youngkin Administration and is awaiting details about when schools should move forward with tutoring programs.