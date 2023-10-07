GOTW: Magna Vista moves to 6-0, edging Gretna

GRETNA, Va. – Two schools with big dreams in their sights faced off in our Week 7 Game of the Week.

Gretna went into the clash ready to keep things simple with a new style of offense that gave them a bit of a spark.

“Last year, we were really a run-only team,” said Zamarreon Younger, Hawks RB ahead of the game. “This year, we can pass and run and do everything, so teams don’t know what’s coming.”

The Warriors entered the match with a nice undefeated season under their belt so far, 5-0, with at least 40 points scored in each game this season.

“We learned how to throw the ball more this year,” Ja’Mere Hairston, Warriors WR/S said ahead of the game. “It really changed the game for us because last year was really just running but throwing it now, they really don’t know how to stop us.”

And as it turns out, it really was a game changer. The Warriors walked away victorious on Friday night.

“Sometimes you have to find a way, we play ugly, make mistakes, and give up some big plays,” Joe Favero, Magna Vista Head Coach said. “They have some athletes for sure but our kids fought till the very end and found a way.”

“It’s a hard-fought game and we have to get in our heads and play our game and that’s all it is. If we play our game, we win every game,” Simeon Moore, Warriors Quarterback said.

Tonight one of the games that had a playoff atmosphere, both teams leaving it out on the field is showing the will to win. Magna Vista is now 6-0 this season.