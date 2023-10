DALEVILLE, Va. – The Staunton River Golden Eagles hit the road and headed to Daleville to face the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers.

The Cavs were out quickly, and the Golden Eagles were ready to get back in the ballgame with an impressive 80-yard run for a touchdown. The game was 14-6.

LB was out to squash the threat. Cavs were victorious on Friday night, 62-6.