VMI professor weighs in on American involvement in Israel

LEXINGTON, Va. – As tensions rise around the world, many people are looking to the United States to see how they will intervene.

Head of the Department of International Studies and Political Science at VMI Col. Dennis Foster said the American response relies on the severity of the attacks.

Foster told 10 News he thinks it’s surprising the Biden Administration offered support to the Israeli response.

He said he believes American support is on the horizon.

“I think that American support will probably be forthcoming. If the conflict stays localized in Israel between the West Bank and Gaza, I think American support will probably involve material assistance to Israel,” Foster said.

Foster said he doesn’t foresee American troop involvement, as long as the conflict stays localized.