Rockbridge Co. High School after-school activities canceled after school threat, evacuation

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – After-school activities are canceled at Rockbridge County High School after a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon, according to school leaders.

Students were released early after 1 p.m. as a precautionary measure after the school received a recorded message about a bomb being inside the school, officials said.

We’re told the message was sent to other schools in several other school divisions, as well.

Law enforcement will continue to search the school for any potential threats, leaders said.

All after-school activities, including the volleyball game scheduled for Oct. 10, was canceled.