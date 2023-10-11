Lynchburg City Schools share how they’re helping students achieve success

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools are working to make sure students can recover from learning loss.

Hill City leaders presented their plan to implement Governor Youngkin’s “ALL IN” initiative as of now they are looking at SOL data to figure out how to begin training sessions to help those who are behind.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Next month in November leaders want to implement tutoring programs like “Exact Path” which helps with reading, literacy, and math.

Another program they might look at is called Ignite Reading.

“We met with our elementary principals, our team works every day on some part of this to make sure it is very inclusive and that is very impactful and intense for our students,” Jennifer Crews with Lynchburg City Schools said.

The goal of “ALL IN” is to help 3rd through 8th graders who are “not proficient” or “at risk” based on state assessment results and provide a minimum of about 3 to 5 hours of tutoring each week.