American synagogues face threats amid Israel attack

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Fighting has claimed at least 2,800 lives on both sides since Hamas launched a surprise attack in Israel nearly a week ago.

Here in the U.S., fears are growing after a reported threat of a “Global Day of Jihad” from a former Hamas leader.

American synagogues are employing the help of law enforcement and outside organizations to beef up their security.

T4Tactics, a Lynchburg-based group teaches others how to respond to an active threat.

Owner Marko Galbreath said on Friday he helped a Jewish synagogue in Cincinnati ramp up their security after they received threats.

“They had had some social media threats, and some graffiti on their synagogue concerning what happened in Israel last week,” Galbreath said.

He said at a time like this any threat must be taken seriously.

“A lot of businesses, a lot of churches will say, ‘Ah, that’s nothing, that’s nothing, and that’s where they get bitten,” Galreath said.

He recommends staying vigilant when you’re out in public.

“If you have tools that you carry to protect you, carry them, and just know your exits,” Galbreath said. “Don’t live in fear or paranoia, just have a plan.”

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is one local law enforcement agency monitoring the situation.

Sheriff Matt Ward released a statement on social media Friday which said in part, “There have been no reported threats directed towards our community. As a precaution, I have directed my deputies to be vigilant during their performance of duties and know that I have every confidence in their abilities to respond to any given situation we may face now and in the future.”

Galbreath said people should continue going about their everyday lives but just stay on alert and report anything suspicious to law enforcement.