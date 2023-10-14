62º
Alleghany Cougars take down Glenvar, 27-10

Lauren Helkowski

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Glenvar Highlanders hosted the Alleghany Cougars in this Three Rivers District showdown.

Highlanders get on the board first, but the Cougars would roar all night long.

Alleghany took home the win, 27-10.

