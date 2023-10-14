Alleghany Cougars take down Glenvar, 27-10

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Glenvar Highlanders hosted the Alleghany Cougars in this Three Rivers District showdown.
Highlanders get on the board first, but the Cougars would roar all night long.
Alleghany took home the win, 27-10.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Glenvar Highlanders hosted the Alleghany Cougars in this Three Rivers District showdown.
Highlanders get on the board first, but the Cougars would roar all night long.
Alleghany took home the win, 27-10.
Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.