RCAHD officials confirm rabid skunk case in Salem

SALEM, Va. – The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts confirmed a skunk recently tested positive for rabies in Salem.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Officials said the skunk was found in the area of Mountain Avenue in Salem.

According to RCAHD, Salem Animal Control collected the skunk on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Rabies, a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system, is preventable in domestic animals through vaccinations but is fatal to both animals and humans if left untreated.

To help prevent the spread, residents are encouraged to:

Avoid contact with wild animals and domestic animals you don’t know

Report unusual-acting animals

Vaccinate all of your dogs, cats and ferrets, and keep their vaccinations current

Call your doctor and local health department if you are exposed, or your veterinarian and local animal control if your pet is exposed to an animal with rabies

As a reminder, Code of Virginia §3.2-6521 requires pet owners to maintain current rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats aged four months and older. All animal bites and rabies exposures (from wild or domestic animals) must be reported to the RCAHD Environmental Health Division at 540-204-9764.