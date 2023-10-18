The Village Grill to host first-ever Flannel Fest

ROANOKE, Va. – Grab your flannel shirts and your friends! The Village Grill in Roanoke is hosting its first-ever Flannel Fest on Saturday, Oct. 21.

People can grab some food and a beer, and listen to live music, all while enjoying the crisp fall weather.

The Village Grill is also teaming up with the Humble Hustle Company for its winter coat drive by collecting brand-new coats for kids in need.

“It means everything,” said Village Grill Owner Nathan Webster. “When you see the kids get these coats, it’s the smiles on their faces that are the biggest payback that you could get.”

The festival runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. this Saturday at the Village Grill.

Tickets cost $10, but anyone who brings a brand new children’s winter coat with the tags attached can get in for free.