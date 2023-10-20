Organizers host annual STEAM Day for Roanoke students

ROANOKE, Va. – Students from across the Roanoke Valley participated in the annual science, technology, engineering, arts, and math or “S.T.E.A.M.” day.

1,300 students explored the Roanoke Higher Education Center and looked at how Virginia Tech students use their skills in mechanical engineering to create a remote-controlled sailboat.

Students could also explore local museums, like the Taubman, and learn how to research, analyze data, and present or “R.A.P.”

“It feels phenomenal, this is the whole reason we all do it, we do this every year without a budget, we don’t have any financial type of support coming in it’s all volunteer hours just all sheer passion to bring this type of experience to students,” Don Pizzullo, Chair of the Steam Day Organizing Committee said.

Organizers said it’s the 7th year hosting the event.