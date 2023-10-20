Virginia sales tax holiday starts Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – “You know it was a little bit of a surprise this year since it didn’t happen in August, we didn’t think it was happening at all, so we found out just this week. It’s very exciting and glad we are doing it, but it was a little bit of a surprise,” Olivia King, general manager of the Mast General Store said.

10 News called and checked out other stores in the area and the overwhelming response was shock by the sales tax holiday date change, but the Mast General Store is ready and stocked for this weekend.

“Probably what people will be looking at the most are the clothes and shoes and packs that qualify,” King said.

The Virginia Department of Taxation said you could save from 5.3 to 7% off the total cost of eligible items during this sales tax holiday.

“Well, every little bit helps,” King said. “So, getting that little tax break, especially when you got a family and kids going to school. Holidays are coming up and everybody is trying to save some money here and there.”

Some notable items that are eligible for the sales tax holiday are all things school supplies, clothing and footwear, as well as hurricane and emergency products.

“I hope everybody can take advantage and come out this weekend,” King said. “Come downtown there’s lots of great shopping and restaurants. It would be a good time to hang out downtown and maybe check out a few stores you haven’t before.”

“Even though it was a little bit of a surprise for us we scrambled and got it all together so people can come in and take advantage of the items that qualify definitely,” King said.

The three-day sales tax holiday starts Friday and ends on Sunday.

For more information on eligible items, click here.