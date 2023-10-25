Former volunteer coach charged with child sex crimes in Bedford sentenced

BEDFORD, Va. – A former volunteer coach with Bedford County Parks and Recreation has been sentenced in connection with child sex crimes.

Andrew Donahue, who was 30 at the time of the said offense, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday, Oct. 24, to multiple counts of forcible sodomy and object sex penetration.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance has confirmed that the children involved in this case were not associated with Donahue’s time as a Bedford County coach.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Donahue has been sentenced to serve 40 years, according to court documents.

For each charge brought against him, he was sentenced to 60 years, with 20 suspended.

The sentences are to run concurrently with one another, and he will also be on supervised probation for 10 years after his release.

For our original reporting on this incident, click here.