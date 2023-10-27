Roanoke church reacts to shooting death of member’s son

ROANOKE, Va. – At Central Baptist Church, Reverend Thomas Harper tells 10 News they’re fighting the fight against gun violence — but now, he says they’re doing it while comforting one of their own.

“Painful...you can’t experience it for her, but you feel,” Harper said.

Harper received word Thursday that one of his own had been affected by gun violence in Roanoke — after a shooting on Hunt Avenue Thursday left one dead and two hurt.

“This homicide has really touched home for all of us,” Harper said.

Roanoke City Police told 10 News they can’t release the name of the victim, but we spoke with Rita Joyce with FEDUP, a gun violence prevention group, who tells us his name was Ty Johnson. His mother is a member of Central Baptist.

“We rely on the thing that keeps the church going, which is our faith in God. And so with that faith in God, he provides us with the strength,” he said.

Harper helped head up Victory in the Valley, a ceasefire initiative in Roanoke.

Their goal was initially 30 days of no violence.

While they didn’t reach that goal, Harper says there were almost 40 days without a deadly shooting.

“This long stretch of 30 some days certainly gives us encouragement that we can even go further the next time,” he said.

He says collaboration between churches and law enforcement brings new ideas.

“Out there, there are just some great ideas and there’s some great talk, there’s some great people that can convey a lot of great things that will help us continue in our efforts for nonviolence,” Harper said.

This is an ongoing investigation, so anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.