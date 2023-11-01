Residents relieved after boil water notice lifted in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A boil water notice in the Elliston and Shawsville areas was lifted on Wednesday after a water outage over the weekend, and residents say they are thankful.

When you turn on a water spigot, you usually expect to see something come out, but that wasn’t the case for Elliston resident Christine Perry on Thursday.

“Basic things like you take for granted like taking a hot shower and being able to flush your toilet,” Perry said. “We were really relieved this morning.”

On Wednesday, a Montgomery County spokesperson said water is finally back to normal.

They told 10 News air was found in the water’s line, prompting the shutdown and boil water notice. We asked how that happened, but they said they still don’t have all the answers at this time.

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water, air may be a sign of loss in pressure which can have a variety of causes.

“If you have an unusual demand that’s placed on the system,” Robert Edelman, Director, Division of Technical Services for VDH’s Office of Drinking Water said. “Another possibility is if you have a loss of the supply, for example, like one of the pumps might stop working or fail to come on.”

Now that water’s been restored, Perry said she’s grateful for the crews who worked diligently to get her community’s water restored and provide relief.

“While it was frustrating, I think that they really did step up,” Perry said. “They set up water delivery at the fire department and that was a really big help.”