Local Office on Aging, LewisGale Medical Center host ‘CarFit’ program

ROANOKE, Va. – Keeping seniors safe behind the wheel, that was the goal of a unique event in Roanoke today.

The Local Office on Aging and LewisGale Medical Center hosted an interactive drive-thru for older drivers that was helping them find the safest “fit” in their vehicles.

That included making sure there are at least 10 inches between your sternum and the steering wheel and having the seatbelt right in the middle of your shoulder.

“It’s always important to make sure that you are as safe as you can be and that you are fitting in your vehicle appropriately. People don’t really think about it they just hop in their car and get going and there really are some really simple adjustments you can make to keep yourself and other people safe,” Kait Moorman, Trauma Outreach Coordinator for LewisGale Medical Center said.

CarFit was created in 2006 as part of a partnership with AAA.