Political parties making final push for Virginia General Assembly candidates

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Across the nation, eyes will be on Virginia’s election this year.

All 40 state Senate seats and 100 state House seats will be on the ballot, but the balance of power will likely be determined by a handful of competitive districts. Gov. Youngkin is calling on voters to help give him a team he can work with.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

“We got to hold the House and flip the Senate, hold the House and flip the Senate. Folks when we come together we can move mountains,” Youngkin said.

Regardless of the outcome of the election, the legislature will see more turnover than usual resulting from a new set of district maps that prompted a record number of retirements and incumbents defeated in the June primary.

Democrats in the state are using Youngkin’s abortion policy to try and sway voters. Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman, Susan Swecker is just one of many fighting for Democrats to serve as a check against Youngkin’s agenda.

“The extreme MAGA Republicans, if they are allowed to fully take over, roll back all of the progress that we have made. so everything, everything is on the line,” Swecker said.

Follow 10 News’ election coverage here to find out what’s at stake and who will be on your ballot.