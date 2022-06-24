Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to seek 15-week abortion ban after overturning of Roe. v Wade

Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says he is proud to be pro-life, is taking action to do what he feels will “protect every life in Virginia” following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

According to Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter, the governor is planning to ban most abortions in Virginia after 15 weeks of pregnancy, although with some exceptions. Those exceptions include rape, incest and cases where a mother’s life is at risk, according to the Washington Post.

This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. v Wade on Friday, reversing a landmark ruling that has protected a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion for the last five decades.

10 News reached out to Porter, who said, “Virginians elected a pro-life governor and he supports finding consensus on legislation. He has tapped Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, Senator Steve Newman, Delegate Kathy Byron and Delegate Margaret Ransone to do so and prioritize protecting life when babies begin to feel pain in the womb, including a 15-week threshold.”

See Youngkin’s reaction to the ruling below:

Today’s ruling is a landmark decision for our country. While I understand that people across the nation have strong beliefs about this ruling, Virginians must always respect the rule of law and I appeal to their civility on this historic day. Our administration is committed to protecting individuals’ constitutional rights and ensuring Virginians are safe. I am in regular contact with the Supreme Court Justices and my administration is in coordination with our mayors, and local and state police to ensure we are ready to take appropriate action if need be. Virginia will not stand for lawlessness or violence. Gov. Glenn Youngkin