Virginia lawmakers, officials react to overturning of Roe v. Wade

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. v Wade, reversing a landmark ruling that has protected a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion for the last five decades.

Now, in a 6-3 vote that is no longer the case.

This comes nearly a month after Politico leaked a draft opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court was poised to strike down the milestone 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Approximately half the states are slated to ban abortions, according to the Associated Press. Here’s a breakdown of abortion legislation and the expected impact of the court’s decision in all 50 states.

Ad

Now, lawmakers and officials throughout the country are reacting to the news.

Here’s a look at how lawmakers and officials in the Commonwealth have responded:

Governor Glenn Youngkin

“Today’s ruling is a landmark decision for our country. While I understand that people across the nation have strong beliefs about this ruling, Virginians must always respect the rule of law and I appeal to their civility on this historic day. Our administration is committed to protecting individuals’ constitutional rights and ensuring Virginians are safe. I am in regular contact with the Supreme Court Justices and my administration is in coordination with our mayors, and local and state police to ensure we are ready to take appropriate action if need be. Virginia will not stand for lawlessness or violence.”

My statement on Supreme Court’s Dobbs Ruling Announcement: pic.twitter.com/JA6N2UGDxi — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) June 24, 2022

Sen. Tim Kaine

This decision flies in the face of decades of precedent protecting women’s rights to make fundamental personal decisions without needless government interference. Congress must act now to protect those rights. We're not going to give up on this. https://t.co/uILoioCBH8 — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) June 24, 2022

Sen. Mark Warner

“This decision jeopardizes the health and autonomy of millions of American women and turns back the clock on nearly 50 years of settled and reaffirmed law – reflecting a Court that has increasingly issued politicized rulings that undermine the fundamental rights of Americans. This decision will take control over personal health care decisions away from individuals and give it to politicians in state legislatures across the country. I am heartbroken for the generations of women who now have fewer rights than when they were born, many of whom will be forced into life-threatening or prohibitively expensive circumstances to access health care as a result of this radical decision. For them and for all Virginians and Americans, I will continue working to protect needed access to safe, legal abortion.”

Ad

Congressman Morgan Griffith

“Roe v. Wade was a constitutional error that has produced decades of tragedy. The Supreme Court got the law right today in Dobbs. The Court has returned to the individual states the ability to make their own decisions on this issue. Our task going forward from this decision is to carry on the hard but rewarding work of building a culture that protects, respects, and cherishes life.”

Rep. Bob Good

Thank God for the SCOTUS’s courage. May Republicans in Congress match that courage by demanding a vote on the Life at Conception Act, and finally bring an end to the atrocity of abortion in America. — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) June 24, 2022

Del. Sam Rasoul

Elections have consequences.



What is sad is that the integrity of the court has been fully compromised. Roe has offered consistent precedent in privacy cases for 50 years.



Women should not be second class citizens! https://t.co/hdduj2MSTs — Sam Rasoul (@Sam_Rasoul) June 24, 2022

House Speaker Todd Gilbert

“The Supreme Court of the United States today corrected a nearly five-decades old decision and returned power to the states as it relates to abortion. I have been a pro-life delegate since being elected in 2005 and will remain pro-life as Speaker of the House of Delegates. “All Virginians want fewer abortions, not more, and House Republicans stand ready to achieve that goal. Our Caucus is ready to work with Democrats to protect the life of unborn children, particularly those who science has proven can feel pain in the womb. I sincerely hope that Democrats will end their use of scare tactics and work with Republicans as the people of Virginia expect. “This decision places an enormous responsibility back into the hands of the General Assembly. As Speaker of the House, I do not take this burden lightly, especially given the extreme pro-abortion policies that were enacted over the last few years. There is more that unites than divides us on this issue and there is much work to be done.”

Ad

Rep. Ben Cline

Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) issued the following statement on today’s decision of the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/IrZFijlrkY — Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) June 24, 2022

Here’s a statement that was released by Senate Republican Leader Thomas K. Norment, Jr. (R-James City), Caucus Chairman Ryan T. McDougle (R-Hanover), Caucus Co-Chairman Mark D. Obenshain (R-Rockingham), Caucus Whips William M. Stanley, Jr. (R-Franklin) and Bryce E. Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) and Republican Leader Pro-Tempore Stephen D. Newman (R-Bedford):