After Democratic win, political analyst predicts gridlock in Richmond

Tuesday night’s election marked a big win for Democrats in Virginia.

Governor Glenn Youngkin’s push for a Republican trifecta ultimately fell flat. Democrats held onto power in the Virginia Senate and won a slim majority in the House.

“Democrats won a huge victory in the election here in Virginia and they’ve created expectations among their voters. Their voters are going to want that majority to deliver,” said 10 News Political Analyst Dr. Ed Lynch.

He said the national debate over abortion ultimately drove Democrats to the polls.

Looking ahead to the new General Assembly session in January, Lynch said a rollback on abortion rights is unlikely. He predicted Democrats will push a progressive agenda, including economic issues.

“I think the Democrats will probably try to propose some changes to the tax code that are going to shift the burden to the wealthier Virginians. I think the Republicans will probably counter with tax cuts, arguing that they will bring about economic development. I think there will be a big push for economic development,” said Lynch.

However, Lynch said he is doubtful any major legislation will pass given that Youngkin has veto power.

“Each party is going to have to hold the other’s feet to the fire,” said Lynch. “And I don’t think we can expect very much in the way of actual legislation, at least not for this coming session.”

Come January, there could be a political ping pong in Richmond with lawmakers on both sides digging in their heels.

The new General Assembly session kicks off on January 7.