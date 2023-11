ROANOKE, Va. – Are you looking for a sweet kitten (or kittens!) to join your family? Max and Murphey are male kittens who are looking for their forever homes. They are kind, energetic, and love to play. They have a brother named Templeton, who didn’t make the trip to the station, but is also ready to go home with a family!

If you’re interested in adopting any of these three brothers, or another pet from the RVSPCA, you can look here!