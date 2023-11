Academy Sports + Outdoors has officially opened for business in Christiansburg.

Officially opening its doors on Friday, the store offers sports and outdoors equipment, fishing and hunting equipment, and apparel.

The new location will join several other new additions to the Christiansburg Marketplace, including Earth Fare, Mission BBQ, and Noodles and Company.

From Friday, Nov. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 12, the store will host grand opening festivities that include exclusive deals and giveaways.