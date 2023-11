DANVILLE, Va. – Healing Others thru Pure Entertainment of H.O.P.E. are looking to make the holidays a little easier.

They are hosting a giveaway, “Boxes of Hope” as well as allowing students to showcase their skills.

David and Pleshette Boyer with H.O.P.E. said the event is at Bonner Middle School at 300 Apollo Ave, in Danville, on November 18th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more info send an email to hopecs2017@gmail.com or Facebook at Facebook