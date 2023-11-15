Roanoke fire captain celebrates retirement after 42 years of service

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS Captain Craig Sellers celebrated his retirement on Tuesday after 42 years of service.

It was an emotional day as all of his hard work and dedication were honored.

Sellers climbed the ranks throughout his career, reaching first lieutenant in 1999 and then Captain in 2001.

He also held the title of being the longest-tenured employee in the fire department.

“Always wanna do the best and be there to help people out whether it’s your external customers, the citizens or our own helping ourselves out other members of our team, just wanna be the guy that people can rely on, people that can trust and value and appreciate your trust and input,” Sellers said.

Although it will be hard to leave, Sellers said he plans to spend more time with his family.