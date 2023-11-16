PHOTOS | Matts Creek wildfire in Bedford Co., smoky conditions in surrounding areas

BIG ISLAND, Va. – Crews are still working tirelessly to contain the Matts Creek wildfire in Bedford County.
Smoke is expected to continue to drift into parts of Bedford, Rockbridge, Amherst, and Nelson counties through at least Friday, producing unhealthy air quality at times. Be sure to keep windows shut, limit time outdoors, and have a mask ready.
Get a look at smoky conditions in surrounding areas below, submitted by WSLS Insiders!
