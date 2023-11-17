Fake letter sent to Hunting Hills residents claiming they’re eligible for SNAP benefits

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A fake letter is circulating around Roanoke County claiming some residents are eligible for SNAP benefits, when they’re not. It’s believed to be an attempt to create hysteria about homeless people moving into a closed motel near Hunting Hills, one of the valley’s wealthiest neighborhoods.

10 News uncovered that some people living in the Hunting Hills neighborhood received the letter that claims because The Least of These Ministry has taken over the former Apple Valley Motel, that the USDA is expanding SNAP resources to include their properties. We reached to USDA and they tell us the letter is fake.

It’s written on USDA letterhead, addressed to the Hunting Hills community, raising concerns for neighbors. But many were quick to realize the letter was fake.

It claims that due to the Apple Valley Motel property being turned into a “transient living facility,” that the government established the area as a food desert. But there’s a Walmart Superstore across the street, so that was the first red flag.

It also explains the benefits of “residing in a low-income neighborhood,” and “there will be a monthly stipend offered to any homeowner who wishes to to open their home to any of your new transient neighbors.” Again, all false claims.

But the biggest red flag is the contact number listed on the letter, that goes straight to Santa’s hotline.

We reached out to the USDA about the legitimacy of this letter, they provided this statement:

“USDA is aware of a fraudulent letter appearing to be issued from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) asking recipients to reach out to an unaffiliated number and an unaffiliated organization. The letter also falsely claims that there is a new allowance for the sale of food and convenient store items. This letter is not from USDA nor FNS and should be immediately discarded.”

We reached out to Dawn Sandoval with The Least of These Ministry, she says she’s disheartened that someone would go to his length to worry people living in the area, when their goal is to provide affordable housing to those who need shelter.

In the meantime, there’s no indication who actually sent the letter. But we’re working for you to find out.

Fake letter sent to Hunting Hills residents claiming they’re eligible for SNAP benefits (WSLS)