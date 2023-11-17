Montgomery County Social Services looking for donations ahead the holidays

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Starting Friday, Nov. 17, the Montgomery County Department of Social Services is taking donations for New River Valley kids in foster care.

They are looking for essential items like shoes, clothes, and blankets, along with stuffed animals, backpacks, and water bottles for teens.

We’re told this drive is about giving back to kids during the holiday season which can be a difficult time of the year.

“This is just an extra thing that we can give out to our children just to know that they are special, and something was created specifically for them,” said Kelly Edmonson, director of Montgomery County Social Services.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 5, at the Department of Social Services building in Christiansburg.