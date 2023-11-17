Senators Kaine, Warner weigh in on Matts Creek wildfire

VIRGINIA – Senator Tim Kaine and Senator Mark Warner are weighing in on Matts Creek wildfire in Bedford County.

They said they’ll work closely with federal and state officials to make sure crews have the resources they need.

“We’re going to be reaching out to the [U.S.] Forest Service to make sure that they have the resources they need,” said Sen. Kaine.

“It usually is the governor that takes the lead on calling for federal assistance. And I’ll, of course, work with [Governor Glenn Youngkin] on that,” said Sen. Warner.

They are also working with other lawmakers on a supplemental budget package that would include disaster relief funding.