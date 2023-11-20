Man injured in Northwest Roanoke shooting, no arrests made

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was sent to the hospital Sunday night after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

On Nov. 19 around 11:05 p.m., police said they were on routine patrol near 18th Street and Grayson Avenue when they heard gunshots.

Police said as they responded to the incident, the City of Roanoke E-911 Center alerted them of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Lafayette Blvd NW.

Officers found a man with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on the front porch of a home, according to RPD. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated.

According to preliminary investigation findings, the shooting happened in the backyard of the home.

We’re told officers found property damage consistent with a shooting to the residence and a vehicle in the backyard.

Authorities said no suspects have been found and no arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 or text RPD at 274637. Police ask that you begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.