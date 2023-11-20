Smithfield Foods donates more than 20k pounds of pork to Feeding Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Smithfield Foods is working to fight hunger ahead of the Commonwealth Clash.

As a sponsor of the rivalry games between UVA and Virginia Tech, the company is donating more than 20,000 pounds of pork to Feeding Southwest Virginia.

We’re told this will help provide thousands of meals to people in need.

“There’s a lot of food insecure families that are working a couple jobs that are still not making ends meet. groceries have increased. the cost of living. and so this will go to help families put food on their table and this is protein … protein is very hard for us as donations,” Pamela Irvine, FSWVA President and CEO said.

Smithfield’s donation will go to food and church pantries along with emergency shelters.