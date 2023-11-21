Buena Vista woman dies in two-vehicle crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday, November 18.

Soriah R. Lunt, 23, of Buena Vista, Va., died when a Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into the Honda Civic where she was a passenger, authorities said.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

State Police told 10 News that at approximately 8:19 p.m., a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on Route 501 near Stage Coach Rd.

The Jeep crossed into the southbound travel lane to pass the vehicle in front of it. As it did so, the Jeep encountered the Honda Civic traveling in the southbound lane, and the vehicles hit each other head-on, according to state troopers.

The drivers of the Honda Civic and Jeep Grand Cherokee along with five passengers in the Jeep were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.