Maddie: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

Maddie is a caring, loving person who enjoys helping others. She is described as a “sensitive soul who just really wants to connect” with a family who delights in her.

She can speak Portuguese and would love to go to Brazil to practice the language.

“I’m good at making people laugh. I’m good at swimming. I’m good at sleeping; I’m really good at sleeping,” said the 16-year-old. “Three words I would use to describe a family: big, happy and funny.”

Maddie is skilled in art and enjoys arts and crafts, knitting, cooking and psychology. Her favorite TV show is Breaking Bad. The teen also wants to learn how to make her own clothes and grow plants.

“My friends would describe me as crazy but also a lovable person and a loving person, caring person,” she said. “I like Halloween the most because I get to party with my friends and eat a ton of candy and not get in trouble for it.”

If she could have three wishes, she would wish for, “an infinite amount of money, everybody would have a shelter and there would be world peace and no wars.”

She’s an excellent student with big goals.

“I hope to get into UVA. I hope to go to medical school, and after I’m done with all of my schooling, I hope to have a nice, big family with three or four kids,” Maddie said.

Maddie would also like to be able to help children like her one day.

Maddie is a neat kid who deserves parents who are fully invested in her and her great potential. She would do best in a diverse environment and would benefit from parents who are willing to participate in attachment work on her behalf. She very much wants to be a part of her sibling’s lives and would appreciate a family who would help support that.

Could you be the family that Maddie has been waiting for, who will support her and help her thrive in her big goals for the future?

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Maddie here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.