Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center in need of food donations

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center is looking for help from local citizens of the New River Valley.

Officials from the adoption center have asked the public for donations.

They said though they received tons of donations over the weekend, they will go through the food fast.

Officials said this year has been higher than average for animals coming in and right now they have mouths to feed inside their facility and out.

“We have probably got about 40 cats here in house but we’ve also got another probably 30 to 35 that in foster right now,” said Eileen Mahan, director of the animal care and adoption center. “All of them need food.”

In a Facebook post, the shelter staff said they’re in desperate need of Purina Cat Chow, Purina Kitten Chow, and pate-style canned kitten and cat food (any brand).

We’re told donations can be dropped off at the center any time during business hours or shipped to the facility at 480 Cinnabar Rd. in Christiansburg.

The shelter also had a wish list at Walmart. View the wishlist here.

Looking to adopt a furry friend? Click here to browse available animals.