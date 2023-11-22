Dream come true: Averett University band director to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

DANVILLE, Va. – Four hundred band directors are coming together to march in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Become an Insider and get exclusive access to contests, behind-the-scenes content, and more! Email Address Click here to sign up

The Michael D. Sewell Foundation has a marching band made up entirely of band directors from across the United States and Mexico.

After marching in the Tournament of Roses Parade in 2022, members said they got a call to march in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Janet Phillips, a band director from Averett University in Danville, has been working since July to memorize music.

“We also get to be band kids again, once a band kid always a band kid, it is so much fun, I can’t describe how much fun it is, and we are working very hard and having so much fun with it,” she said.

You can watch the parade Thursday morning beginning at 8:30 a.m. on WSLS.