Drivers hit the road to travel to Thanksgiving destinations

VIRGINIA – We’re just a day away from turkey, stuffing and all of the fixins’, and many drivers are out on the roads now trying to make their way to their Thanksgiving destination.

Everyone’s eager to get to the dining room table as fast as they can.

“Green bean casserole, like I love stuffing,” traveler Samantha Cabaniss said. “Anything that tastes good to me is fine to me.”

“Sweet potatoes, but it’s got to be sweet potatoes with marshmallows,” traveler Paige Allen said.

Drivers said they’ve seen some traffic on their way, but they’re finding different ways to cope with it.

“I think one of the most stressful things is when you hit that traffic,” Allen said. “Just give yourself all the time you can.”

“Probably just avoid traffic by taking the back roads and you know hopefully the traffic isn’t too bad, but we’ll wait and see,” driver Chris Champa said.

Even though people are putting extra miles on their cars this weekend, they’re not expecting to pay up like they have in the past. Gas prices are under $3 in parts of the state. AAA said the average price of gas in Virginia is 31 cents less a gallon than it was the day before Thanksgiving last year.

“It’s a refreshing thing to not break the wallet you know when you buy gas,” Champa said. “It’s a good feeling for sure.”

But it’s an even better feeling to spend the holidays with the ones you love.

“I’m very excited to go spend time with my daughter and son-in-law in Richmond,” driver Debbi Bolash said. “They are actually in the military, so this is our first Thanksgiving together in several years.”