Jury finds Montgomery Co. Capitol rioter guilty on several counts

Left: Photo of Jeremy Groseclose from criminal complaint RIGHT: Photos authorities believe show Jeremy Groseclose at and inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A Montgomery County man who reportedly participated in the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, has been found guilty on several charges, court records show.

According to our initial reporting, Jeremy Groseclose was apprehended back in February 2021 after the FBI raided his home near Brake Road and Route 460 in Elliston.

Federal Court filings claim he had made “several social media posts about being at the Capitol and taking part in the riot.”

In addition to this, he also posted a picture of blood, stating that he was there when a woman was shot but deleted the post soon after, officials stated. Investigators were able to identify Groseclose in at least 18 different video clips that were captured inside the Capitol building.

The security footage showed Groseclose and other rioters forcing their way inside a restricted area as U.S. Capitol Police officers tried to close the door. A criminal complaint alleges that Groseclose was inside the Capitol for more than two hours.

On Tuesday, Groseclose was found guilty of the following:

Count One – Obstructing officers during a civil disorder

Count Two – Obstruction of an official proceeding

Count Five – Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Count Six – Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

