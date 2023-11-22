See a dazzling display at Illuminights in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Brighten your nights and explore your holiday spirit through a dazzling world of over 650,000 lights at Illuminights Winter Walk of Lights.

Travel down our half-mile wooded path while taking in the sights and sounds of the season. Visitors will experience 50,000 new lights, new displays, trail enhancements, and family activities.

While there, people can shop for artisan crafts, roast marshmallows around the campfire, and enjoy additional family activities on select nights.

Admission rates are as follows:

Ticket Sales Begin on Wednesday, November 1 at 9:00 a.m.

Adult (ages 16+) = $17.50 in advance*

Child (ages 3-15) = $6.50 in advance*

Savings Days (shown in green) = $2.50 off individual admission

Groups of 25+ = Save $3.50 off on the following dates, December 3-7, 10-14. Available by phone only at (540) 283-2691.

There are three ways you can purchase tickets.

Online Purchase Phone Purchase - Reserve your tickets with a credit card only via phone at (540) 387-6078 ext. 0. This is available weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In-Person Purchase

