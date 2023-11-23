LIV golf returning to Greenbrier in 2024

West Palm Beach, FL – The LIV golf tour will be returning to the Greenbrier in August of 2024, after a successful stop in West Virginia in 2023. The dates are set for August 16-18, 2024.

The League announced it’s 2024 schedule on Wednesday with competition teeing off in February. It features 12 regular season events in eight different countries, including new and returning stops across the world.

“LIV Golf is the truly global golf league that the sport and its fans deserve,” said LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman. “We’re thrilled to announce an exciting slate of events that reflects our commitment to bringing world-class players and premier competition to new and repeat markets every year. Launching a new league is a massive undertaking, and we’re full steam ahead building off our incredibly successful first full season in 2023. Our goal has always been to create a worldwide league that inspires progress and attracts new fans to the sport that we love. LIV Golf is stronger than ever, and next season will accomplish that goal and more.”

LIV Golf League competition will once again kick off at El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico, site of last season’s opener. Also returning as host venues: The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia – winner of the World Golf Awards’ Best Golf Event of 2023; the legendary Real Club Valderrama in Andalucía, Spain; the Serapong course at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, recently named World’s Best Golf Course; and The Old White course at The Greenbrier, site of Bryson DeChambeau’s historic title-winning 58.

The 2024 regular season schedule will also bring many of the top players in professional golf to new markets and venues. In February, the historic Las Vegas Country Club, located in the heart of Las Vegas, will host the first U.S.-based event of the season. In March, LIV Golf travels to Saudi Arabia before visiting Hong Kong Golf Club, home of the Hong Kong Open, the city’s oldest professional sporting event. In June, the Golf Club of Houston will host LIV Golf’s first tournament in the state of Texas before The Grove golf club in Nashville brings the league’s “Golf, But Louder” theme to Tennessee. In late July, LIV Golf will visit the United Kingdom for a third consecutive year, this time traveling to the renowned JCB Golf and Country Club in Staffordshire.

LIV Golf’s star-studded, international field will return in 2024 with many of the sport’s biggest names including 2023 Individual Champion Talor Gooch (RangeGoats GC), 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau (2023 Team Champions Crushers GC), 2022 Open Champion Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), 2023 PGA Championship winner and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), six-time major winner and World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), two-time major winners Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC) and Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC), and many more. Throughout the season, LIV Golf League competition will air in the U.S. on Saturdays and Sundays on The CW, The CW App and LIV Golf Plus, with Friday rounds carried on The CW App and LIV Golf Plus. In addition, LIV Golf tournaments are carried globally on LIV Golf Plus, the LIV Golf YouTube channel and on more than a dozen international broadcast partners, delivering league broadcasts in over 180 territories to more than 380 million homes worldwide.