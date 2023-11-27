Hundreds jobless this holiday season after Southside manufacturing company layoff

Hundreds of people in Pittslvania County will be jobless this holiday season.

Commercial van manufacturer, Morgan Olson, is letting go of 435 workers starting December 22.

This is in part of a company-wide cutback affecting their other plants in Tennessee and Michigan.

The company made the announcement back in October.

With the holiday season in full swing, finances may already be strained.

If you are struggling financially, or find yourself in between jobs, the Commonwealth offers programs to help:

Virginia offers programs like rent relief, energy and medical bill assistance, childcare assistance, supplemental food assistance, and many other programs.

If you or your family need financial help, click here to see a guide to relief programs in Virginia.