40º
Join Insider

Local News

Brush fire in Forest contained, some barns damaged

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Brush Fire, Forest, Fire
Full Screen
1 / 4

WSLS

Brush fire in Forest contained, some barns damaged

FOREST, Va. – A brush fire in Forest damaged some barns on Tuesday, according to the Forest fire chief.

Crews said the fire happened on Milky Way Lane and it spanned across around 40 acres.

It is believed that a tractor caught on fire and spread to brush nearby.

There are multiple structures in the area and some barns sustained damage, but there was no damage to the house.

High winds and low humidity are said to be contributing to the fire, which is contained.

Some crews are slated to leave later in the evening, but will likey continue to monitor the fire for a few days.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email