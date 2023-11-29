49º
LIST: Christmas events, parades in Southwest, Central Virginia

Here’s a look at festive fun across the region that’ll help you get into the holiday spirit

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

The holiday season is kicking off across Southwest and Central Virginia, and there are plenty of events to help you get in a holly jolly mood.

From photos with Kris Kringle himself to Christmas parades and tree lightings, we have a full list of events throughout the region that’ll surely help you and your entire family feel the magic of Christmas.

Amherst

Bath County

Bedford County

Blacksburg

Bland County

Botetourt County

Buchanan

Buena Vista

Campbell County

Carroll County

Covington/ Alleghany County

Christiansburg

Danville

Floyd

Franklin County

Galax

Grayson County

Halifax County

Lexington

Lynchburg

Martinsville

Nelson County

Patrick County

Pulaski County

Radford

Roanoke/ Roanoke County

Salem

Vinton

Wytheville

Know of a holiday event we missed? Share event details in the comments below!

