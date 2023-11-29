LIST: Christmas events, parades in Southwest, Central Virginia

The holiday season is kicking off across Southwest and Central Virginia, and there are plenty of events to help you get in a holly jolly mood.
From photos with Kris Kringle himself to Christmas parades and tree lightings, we have a full list of events throughout the region that’ll surely help you and your entire family feel the magic of Christmas.
Amherst
- Dec. 1: Town of Amherst Christmas Parade
Bath County
- Dec. 22 - Dec. 26: Christmas at the Homestead
Bedford County
- Dec. 9: Breakfast with Santa
Blacksburg
- Dec. 1: Annual Holiday Parade
Bland County
Botetourt County
- Dec. 1 - Dec. 31: 4th Annual Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce Tinsel Trail
Buchanan
- Dec. 1 - Dec. 2: Grand Illumination of the Buchanan Festival of Lights
- Dec. 1 - Jan. 1: Festival of Lights
- Dec. 9: Buchanan Christmas Market
- Dec. 9: Buchanan Christmas Parade
- Dec. 10: Christmas Home Tour
- Dec. 24: Buchanan Christmas Eve Luminaries
Buena Vista
- Dec. 5: Christmas at the Park
Campbell County
- Dec. 1: Christmas Ornament Workshop
- Dec. 3: Christmas Open House
- Dec. 10: Rustburg Christmas Parade
Carroll County
- Dec. 2:
- Dec. 12: Christmas at Crossroads
- Dec. 15: A Bluegrass Christmas
Covington/ Alleghany County
- Dec. 2:
- Dec. 14: Holiday Adult Craft Night
Christiansburg
- Dec. 8: Christmas on Main
- 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Market
- 6:50 p.m.: Christmas Tree Lighting at Town Square
- 7 p.m.: Parade
- Dec. 9: Winter Wonderland
- Dec. 11 - Dec. 15: Santa’s Coming to Town
Danville
- Dec. 1: Luminaria Trail
- Dec. 3: Ugly Sweater/Jingle Bell Fun Run
- Dec. 6: Bark the Halls
- Dec. 7 - Dec. 23: Community Holiday Light Show
Floyd
- Dec. 2 - Dec. 3: Winterfest and the Festival of Trees
- Dec. 9 - Dec. 10: Holiday Open Studio
Franklin County
- Nov. 29 - Dec. 25: Land of Lights
- Dec. 1:
- Dec. 9: Pajama Themed Holiday Blowout
- Dec.15: Christmas at the 1800 Farm
Galax
- Nov. 23 - Dec. 1: High Country Lights Show at Felt’s Park
- Dec.16: Galax Christmas Cruise
Grayson County
- Dec. 2: Farmers Market - Winter Market
Halifax County
- Nov. 30: Holiday Arrangement Workshop
- Dec. 2:
- Dec. 3:
- Dec. 8 - Dec. 10, Dec. 15 - Dec. 17: Lights for Hope at the Halifax County Fair Grounds
- Dec. 9:
- Dec. 10:
- Dec. 16:
Lexington
- Nov. 17 - Jan. 5: 8th Annual Festival of Trees
- Dec. 1:
- Dec. 2:
- Dec. 4:
- Dec. 5: Christmas at The Jacksons
- Dec. 7:
- Dec. 8 - Dec. 10: Luminary Nights at Natural Bridge
- Dec. 10:
Lynchburg
- Nov. 18 – Jan. 15: The Ice at River Ridge
- Nov. 19 – Jan. 14: Bright Nights on the Bluffwalk
- Dec. 1: Christmas Crawl on Bedford Ave.
- Dec. 2:
- Dec. 3: Mariachi Herencia de México
- Dec. 8 - 10: Thomas Road’s Virginia Christmas Spectacular
- Dec. 9:
- Dec. 12: Christmas with the Celts
- Dec. 15: Soultown to Motown Holiday Special
- Dec. 20: A Christmas Carol
Martinsville
- Nov. 30: Christmas Tree Lighting
- Dec. 1:
- Dec. 2:
- Dec. 3:
- Dec. 8:
- Dec. 9:
Nelson County
- Nov. 17 - Jan. 6: Veritas Illuminated at Veritas Vineyard & Winery
- November 21 - December 10: Christmas Trees at RVCC
- November 24 - November 30: Christmas Trees at JES Tree Farm.
Patrick County
- Dec. 15-23: Festival of Lights
Pulaski County
- Dec. 1: Christmas in Thee Draper Village
- Dec. 2:
- Dec. 3: Photos with Santa
- Dec. 7: Town of Pulaski Christmas Parade
- Dec. 11 - Jan. 1: Gazebo Holiday Lights at the Claytor Lake Gazebo
- Dec. 16: Town of Dublin Christmas Parade
Radford
- Dec. 4: Photos with Santa
- Dec. 5: Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Dec. 9: Photos with Santa
- Dec. 11: Spiced Salt Dough Ornaments Workshop
Roanoke/ Roanoke County
- Nov. 22 - Dec. 15: Elf on the Shelf Adventure in Downtown Roanoke
- Nov. 22 - Jan. 1: Fashions for Evergreens at the Hotel Roanoke
- Nov. 24 - Jan. 28: Elmwood on Ice
- Nov. 29 - Dec. 23: Elf the Musical
- Dec. 1 - Dec. 30: Illuminights Winter Walk of Lights
- Dec. 2:
- Dec. 2 - Dec. 3: Candy Cane Express
- Dec. 9:
- Dec. 10:
- Dec. 17: Holiday Market
- Dec. 23:
Salem
Vinton
- Nov. 30: Vinton Christmas Parade 2023
Wytheville
- Dec. 2:
- Dec. 7: WCC Choir: Season of Light
- Dec. 8: WCC Theatre: A Christmas Carol
- Dec. 9: A Christmas to Remember
- Dec. 17: Holiday Pajama Brunch
- Dec. 29: The Polar Express
Know of a holiday event we missed? Share event details in the comments below!