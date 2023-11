ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke non-profit is making Christmas wishes come true for sick boys and girls who will be spending Christmas in the hospital.

HopeDriven will be hosting its fifth annual Christmas Toy Drive.

The goal is to collect toys, gifts, and personal items for sick kids to help get their minds off their illness or injury and get into the holiday spirit.

Donations will be collected Saturday, Dec. 2 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. outside of Carilion Children’s at Tanglewood.