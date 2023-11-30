Covington ‘gun battle’ leaves four behind bars

COVINGTON, Va. – A quiet street in Covington was the background for what police are calling a “gun battle” just earlier this month on Prospect Street.

We spent the day Thursday speaking with neighbors, including one woman who has lived on Prospect Street for nearly 50 years.

She told us she didn’t want her or her house on camera, for fear of her safety, but she tells us the street has changed a lot over the past few years.

She said it has become increasingly unsafe, with more and more instances involving police.

Police tell us four men were arrested in connection with that gun battle that took place on Nov. 10.

They said they found 27-year-old Intell Allen, who had been shot, after receiving several other calls reporting shots fired in the area.

It’s unclear whether this happened in a home or on the street, but their initial investigation showed an argument ended in gunfire.

The four suspects, including Allen, were arrested over the course of the next week, with the fourth man turning himself in on Monday. All are being held without bond.

10 News obtained arrest warrants, which revealed a number of felony charges ranging from possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, to intentionally shooting with the intention to injure or kill.

We also called police, requesting an interview, and were told the chief was in meetings.

Police are still investigating and said more arrests could be coming. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Covington Police Department.