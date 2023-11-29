4 suspects arraigned after argument leads to Covington shooting

From left to right: Intel J. Allen, Mark E. Hunter, Deandre L. Burks and Troy L. Helton Jr.

COVINGTON, Va. – Four suspects have been arraigned in connection with a shooting that sent a man to the hospital, according to the Covington Police Department.

On Nov. 10, at about 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Prospect Street after receiving several reports of shots fired.

Once at the scene, Covington Police encountered a man who had been injured in a shooting. Authorities said the victim was immediately transported to Lewis Gale Alleghany for treatment.

With the help of preliminary information, officers were able to determine that the incident was the result of an argument that turned physical, eventually leading to a “gun battle involving multiple weapons,” authorities said.

After collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, officers were able to identify Intel J. Allen as a suspect and arrested him on Nov. 14 for his involvement in the incident.

On Nov. 20, additional suspects, Troy L. Helton Jr. and Mark E. Hunter, were also taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Authorities said Deandre L. Burks turned himself in to police on Nov. 27.

All suspects are currently being held in the Alleghany Regional Jail without bond and additional charges are pending, according to police.

“The Covington Division of Police, along with the City of Covington Administration strongly condemns acts of this nature and will work diligently to investigate and identify all bad actors and move to prosecute all involved to the fullest extent of the law,” the Covington Police Department said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-965-6333 and request to speak to Detective Sergeant Baker. You can also message their Department’s Facebook Page and request that Detective Baker contact you. All calls and messages will remain anonymous.