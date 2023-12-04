Juvenile boy hurt after shooting in Lynchburg, according to police

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile boy hurt.

They said is happened in the 100 block of Cabell Street on Sunday around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a juvenile boy with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the boy was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.

They said is appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

No word on suspects. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Enter a tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Up to a 1,000-dollar reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information.