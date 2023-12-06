Alleghany County man to serve 33 years for attempted murder of law enforcement officers

RICH PATCH, Va. – An Alleghany County man has been sentenced for shooting at deputies after a pursuit in 2022, according to the Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

On June 9, 2022, Jody Kern was driving 93 miles per hour on Interstate 64 when Deputy William “Tre” Clark pulled him over, according to the documents.

Officials said that during the stop, Deputy James Wright’s narcotics K-9 alerted them to drugs in Kern’s vehicle.

When Kern was asked to step out of the vehicle, he instead drove away, reaching speeds of around 120 miles per hour before taking exit 21 at Low Moor, the documents show.

The chase continued up Rich Patch Road, where dash camera video allegedly showed Kern tossing a bag of what appeared to be drugs out of the vehicle window.

After driving several more miles, deputies were able to stop Kern with a rolling roadblock, according to the documents. Wright’s vehicle was in front of Kern’s, and Clark’s vehicle was in teh back.

We’re told Kern then opened fire through his windshield at Wright’s vehicle before Clark approached Kern from behind and ordered him to show his hands. Kern allegedly then opened fire on Clark.

Both deputies shot back, leaving Kern with minor injuries, documents show. He was then placed under arrest.

On June 14, 2023, Kern pled guilty to nine felony charges, and on Dec. 5, 2023, he was sentenced to a total of 80 years in prison suspended after serving a 33-year active sentence for the following:

Two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer,

Two counts of using a firearm in the commission of attempted aggravated murder,

Shooting into a law enforcement vehicle,

Eluding,

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine 10 grams or more,

Possession of a firearm while possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute,

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ann Gardner, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Alleghany County/City of Covington detailed the incident in a document released on Dec. 6, 2023. Read it in full below.