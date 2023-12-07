Town of Vinton receives $500,000 grant

ROANOKE, Va. – The Town of Vinton is getting some help when it comes to revitalization.

Vinton received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Environment Protection Agency’s Brownfield Program for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

U.S. EPA’s Brownfield Program is a federal grant, which helps local governments redevelop properties. Typically, the properties have prior manufacturing or hazardous materials use.

“We’re able to utilize those funds to redevelop some challenged and underutilized opportunities in town some properties that the private sector might look at and think too much of a challenge. That’s where we can come in with some funds and help prepare it for that economic development opportunity for the private developer to come in afterward,” said Economic Development Specialist Marshall Stanley with the Town of Vinton.

The Town of Vinton previously received a Brownfield Grant for $300,000. They will use this grant over the next five years to continue redevelopment and revitalization efforts for the community.

Stanley said that this will help the Town of Vinton in the long run because more businesses might come to the area.

“We’ve seen redevelopment in our downtown thus far with the library with Macado’s with some other properties like vineyard station which holds businesses,” said Stanley. “So, when there’s success, it breeds more success. Businesses see that there is an economic opportunity here and then they want o to join in on the train.”