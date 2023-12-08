Marvin Windows volunteers help build ninth Home for Good

ROANOKE, Va. – WSLS is building a Home for Good in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley.

On Friday, volunteers from Marvin Windows, one of the generous community sponsors, worked on site.

Over 90 days, we’ll build a home for the Baya family, which they’ll buy through Habitat’s program.

The Baya family moved to the U.S. from Morocco.

On Nov. 9, WSLS and Habitat for Humanity joined forces to raise a wall for the home, marking the beginning of what really will become a Home for Good.

We spoke to the Baya family in earlier interviews, and they said they were over the moon with excitement.

“Real excited. This is a dream come true. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time,” Elhaj Baya said.

“I’m very excited. I can’t wait to move. It’s really, really a beautiful house,” Rouaa Baya said.

The project is scheduled to be finished in March 2024, as long as there are no weather delays.

Habitat for Humanity partners joined us in the studio on Dec. 3 to talk more about the build. Watch the interview here.