Montgomery County leaders work to get school zone speed cameras

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors is working to bring speed enforcement cameras to school zones in the county.

This comes after a five-day testing period where 90% of drivers were found speeding in four different school zones.

The speed enforcement cameras would give drivers a 10-mile-per-hour threshold over the posted limit.

If violated, it is a $100 civil penalty.

The chair of the board of supervisors, Sherri Blevins, said speeding in school zones poses many dangers.

“Speeding kills and it is so important to make sure we are doing everything to first of all make drivers aware, to educate them, and if need be, enforce them,” Blevins said.

Blevins said the next steps are to continue to compile data and begin the process of finding a third-party vendor.