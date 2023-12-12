Burn bans lifted across majority of Southwest, Central Virginia, but fire risk remains

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Burn bans are being lifted across Southwest and Central Virginia, but the risk remains due to dry conditions.

An active fall fire season pushed many counties into an extended burn ban. Bedford County just lifted its burn ban Monday night, but despite recent rainfall, dry conditions remain a huge issue.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

“Everything’s been very very dry, that gives us the opportunity for fire growth and very quick, rapid-moving fires,” Leo George III, Bedford County Fire Marshal said.

Bedford County saw only 55 percent of the normal precipitation between August to November.

“If you’re burning in a fire pit and it’s near a large tree and the roots catch fire, the roots can catch fire underground and that fire can travel,” George said.

People are a leading cause of fires, according to fire officials.

Bedford County crews are reminding citizens of important steps for burning: staying 20 to 25 feet from buildings and having a water source nearby. Bedford County Fire Marshal said a hose is ideal.

“If you can’t have a hose there with you, fill up a couple five-gallon buckets and have those at standby just in case it does start to get out of control. We want a shovel with us and a rake with us,” George said.

To fully put the fire out you need to soak the area with water, stir the area, then soak it again. If you can pick up materials from the area with your bare hands you can leave your fire.

Here are other ways to make sure you are burning outdoors safely, according to Bedford County crews: